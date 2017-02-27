Silver Star Steakhouse in Bossier to close in May

Silver Star Steakhouse in East Texas St. in Bossier City is set to close May 6. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Silver Star Steakhouse in Bossier City will close its doors in May after 12 years in business.

“I would like to thank the community for its continued support and business over the last 12 years,” said owner David Alvis in a statement released Monday afternoon.

Alvis says the last day of business at their East Texas and Airline Drive location will be May 6.

The closure comes as Alvis prepares to open another restaurant, Silver Star Grille, in the spring that will be located at the new Camp Forbing Marketplace on Ellerbe Road in south Shreveport.



Alvis has been in the restaurant business for 20 years. He expanded to Bossier City with Silver Star Smokehouse in 2007. He now operates Silver Star Smokehouse in Texarkana, the music venue, The Stage and Silver Star Catering.

The Silver Star Smokehouse locations in Bossier City and Texarkana will remain open.

