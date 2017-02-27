INTERACTIVE MAP: Shreveport shooting homicides in 2017

Shreveport police investigated nearly 200 shootings and almost 50 homicides in 2016. So far this year, there have already been 15 homicides.
Explore this map for details on every deadly shooting in Shreveport in 2017 (tap to interact).
Related:
Taking Back Our Streets: A conversation about how to stop the violence
KSLA News 12 Investigates: The cost of a bullet
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
"Taking Back Our Street", a special 30 minute program on the recent violent crime and possible solutions.More >>
"Taking Back Our Street", a special 30 minute program on the recent violent crime and possible solutions.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>