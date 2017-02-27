Caddo animal shelter employee accused of having sex with dog

A Caddo Parish Animal Shelter kennel worker is out on bond after her arrest on a charge of crimes against nature and a former CPAS employee is accused of recording the act on video.

According to Shreveport City Jail booking records, 24-year-old Celina Ann Cabrera of Shreveport was arrested Friday after police investigated a report that she had sex with a dog and that she had videos of the act.

A former CPAS employee was also arrested Friday in connection with the case.

41-year-old Booker Talioterro Thomas, Jr. of Shreveport was booked into the Shreveport City Jail, charged with principal to crimes against nature. Booking details indicate Booker recorded Cabrera having sex with his dog.

Caddo Parish Public Information Officer Krystle Grindley initially said Monday that Cabrera was placed on administrative leave immediately after the commission was made aware of the arrest, but later confirmed that Cabrera had already been on leave since February 15.

Grindley said she could not confirm the reason for that leave citing personnel privacy issues.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.