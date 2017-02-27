Mansfield homeowner accused of killing man vandalizing vehicle

A Mansfield man is facing charges after fatally shooting another man he claims he caught vandalizing his car.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Canary Lane, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 34-year-old Cody Parker told them he had been having issues with vandalism.

When he saw a man on his property, he came outside with his rifle and opened fire.

Headlights busted out on car in the driveway of Mansfield man accused of fatally shooting vandal: https://t.co/n6ax5mRo1m #DeSotoNews pic.twitter.com/m52XA14HAn — Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) February 27, 2017

According to investigators, Parker fired multiple shots at the man, identified as 50-year-old James Hewitt, ran away.

"You do not have the right to go out and engage somebody with deadly force that's simply vandalizing your vehicle," explained Mansfield Police Chief Gary Hobbs.

Hewitt was later found in a nearby yard by Mansfield police. He was taken to DeSoto Regional hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have ID'd the victim as James Hewitt, 50. Investigators working to determine IF & how the men knew each other https://t.co/n6ax5mRo1m pic.twitter.com/l5OHlwqw6V — Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) February 27, 2017

The Mansfield Police Department asked for assistance from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's investigators showed up to the scene and collected evidence.

Chief Hobbs says while we all have the right to protect ourselves if we fear for our lives, the evidence in this case does not support self-defense.

"If you're inside your home and of course someone is trying to break into your house, and trying to get in there and cause harm to you or your family, you have the right to defend yourself," explained Hobbs. "If somebody presents themselves to you in an aggressive manner, and you fear for your safety and the potential for receiving a great bodily harm is there, then you absolutely have the right to respond with the level of force that would be necessary to prevent you from suffering injuries or death."

Parker was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.

Investigators are working to determine if or how the men knew each other.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.