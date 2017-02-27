Woman shot in yard of Queensborough home

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was shot while standing in the yard of her Queensborough home Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a house on Frederick Street.

The woman told police she was standing in a front yard when she heard multiple gunshots. That's when she noticed she had been shot in the knee.

She was taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

She says she's not sure where the shots came from or who fired them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.