Shreveport fast-food restaurant robbed at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A Shreveport fast-food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night during service hours.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the KFC on Hearne Avenue.

Shreveport police say a man walked into the restaurant with two handguns and demanded money before running off.

The man is described as being about 5'5" to 5'7" with a thin build. One of the handguns is said to be black and the other silver.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.