Firefighters: Fast action prevents major damage at Shreveport home

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
(Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport firefighters responded quickly to a house fire Monday morning and prevent a house from having major damage.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Walnut Street. 

Firefighters say there was an electrical fire in the front wall of the home. They were able to get the fire out in 10 minutes.

Fire crews say because of the quick response there was only minor damage to the home. The family was able to return following an inspection.

