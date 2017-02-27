Colfax man unhurt in rollover wreck in Natchitoches Parish

The driver said he swerved to miss deer, causing his truck to hit trees and a ditch on one side of the highway then overturn in a ditch on the opposite side of the road. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man told authorities his truck hit some trees and rolled over in a ditch when he swerved to miss some deer.

David M. Sessions, 22, of Colfax, was not hurt in the wreck shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in Natchitoches Parish, the sheriff's office reports.

The one-vehicle wreck happened on Louisiana Highway 117 north of the community of Kisatchie.

Sessions was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup north on LA 117 when, he told authorities, several deer crossed his path on the roadway.

He apparently lost control of the truck, causing it to leave the road on the right side, travel through a ditch and strike some trees then cross to the other side of the road and overturn in another ditch, deputies said.

EMS personnel examined Sessions at the scene of the wreck. He was released without being taken to a hospital.

