Bossier City man pleads guilty to having child pornography

Authorities say they found more than a million files, most of which involved child pornography, when they analyzed various electronic media seized from a Bossier City residence.

Now 42-year-old Travis Eugene Henson faces five to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced June 16 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

Henson pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to one count of possession of child pornography.

In addition to the prison time, he could be fined up to $250,000 and ordered to serve five years to life on federal supervised release once he gets out of prison and to forfeit property seized during the investigation. Henson also must register as a sex offender.

