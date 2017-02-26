2 East Texans get prison for conspiring to sell drugs

Two East Texans who conspired to sell methamphetamine in the ArkLaTex have been ordered to federal prison.

Authorities say 29-year-old Delton Williams Jr., of DeBerry, Texas, brought the drug from Texas to Greenwood for Tares Terrell Hearn, a 37-year-old Carthage, Texas, resident who intended to distribute it.

The two were arrested following a transaction May 10, 2016, at a Greenwood gas station.

Authorities say Williams went there that date in a Cadillac Escalade.

DEA and Caddo sheriff’s deputies saw Hearn get in the vehicle then get out with a package under his arm, the U.S. attorney's office reports.

While some law officers arrested Hearn, others followed Williams to a nearby business and arrested him.

Both were found to have large amounts of money. Hearn also had a large amount of methamphetamine.

Hearn pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He was sentenced Feb. 22 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport to 11 years and eight months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. also ordered Hearn to serve three years on federal supervised release once he gets out of prison.

Williams pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He was sentenced Feb. 1 to five years and 10 months in federal prison then three years on federal supervised release.

