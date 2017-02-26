Shreveporter gets 20 years for possessing methamphetamine

Methamphetamine is a strong central nervous system stimulant mainly used as a recreational drug and less commonly as a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and obesity. (Source: Healthgrove.com)

A Shreveport man who was convicted of a drug possession charge must serve 20 years in federal prison.

That's the decision of U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote, who also ordered 30-year-old Dondell Pea to serve 10 years on federal supervised release once he is released from prison.

The U.S. attorney's office in Shreveport said Pea was sentenced Thursday morning in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to 1 count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Pea was arrested after returning home May 26, 2016.

Prosecutors said he had made arrangements to sell methamphetamine.

DEA agents and Caddo sheriff's deputies found 9.4 ounces of methamphetamine in his vehicle and a .40-caliber handgun in his residence.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

