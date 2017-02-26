Black History Moment: Catherine Wright

KSLA News 12 salutes Catherine Wright.

She's an employee of the Bossier Office of Community Services who has been helping the needy for 28 years.

Wright, a 13-year breast cancer survivor, also is the founder of the namesake C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project.

It is a 501c3 organization under Stonewall Missionary Baptist Church that helps Shreveport-Bossier City area women who are battling breast cancer.

In 2016, Wright was presented the Brotherhood for Unity Foundation's outstanding community services award.

She also has been given the human rights award by the Shreveport-Bossier City area unit of Church Women United.

