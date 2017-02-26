Highland parade known for being quirky, family-friendly

The Krewe of Highland parade rolls through Shreveport's historic Highland neighborhood the afternoon of Feb. 26. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

The Krewe of Highland parade rolls through Shreveport's historic Highland neighborhood the afternoon of Feb. 26. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

For some, the annual Krewe of Highland parade is their favorite Mardi Gras procession of the year.

One reason is the quirky throws.

From year to year, parade-goers never know what might come flying off the floats. Everything from SPAM sandwiches to plastic baggies of spaghetti and meatballs, tacos, Moon pies, candy, stuffed animals and more.

"Our krewe is known for throwing carrots and recycled beads. Oh, and doughnuts, too. We have doughnuts," krewe member Sara Hebert said. "And I've also caught a SPAM burger."

That tradition, the story goes, began when a rogue group reportedly cut into the parade route in the krewe's early years. Its members grilled hot dogs on their float, wrapped them in foil and tossed them to the crowd.

More important than the throws, some spectators say, are the Mardi Gras gathering's strong family atmosphere and real sense of community.

"This is awesome. This is bigger this year," said spectator Penny Coats, of West Monroe. "Ours over there is nothing compared to this."

The Krewe of Highland parade, under the theme Game of Throws, rolled through Shreveport's historic Highland neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Among the unique finds along this year's 3-mile-long route was a bubble chariot.

There also was the krewe member with the fleur de lis painted on his head. But he told us there are limits to the crazy at his house.

"My wife was like, 'Don't you paint your face!' I said, 'OK'," he recalled, giving a thumbs up.

Representatives of Renzi Education and Art Center served as grand marshals.

“The Renzi Center staff and students exemplify everything we celebrate about the historic Highland neighborhood: diversity, creativity, and community,” Krewe of Highland Queen XXII LeVette Fuller said. "The generosity of spirit in the directors, faculty, and volunteers of the Renzi center is worth celebrating on its own.”

Formally, the krewe's website says, Fuller is known as "Queen LeVette, First of her name, House of Pandemonium, Keeper of Skeletons, Connector of Dots."

Organizers say the Krewe of Highland parade always runs at 2 p.m. the Sunday before Fat Tuesday, the final day of Carnival season.

That's followed by Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of Lent.

To learn more about the Krewe of Highland, click here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.