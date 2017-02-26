Students with special needs participate in fishing derby

Plenty of fish were caught Friday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas during the city’s annual fishing derby for students with special needs.

The Texarkana Texas Parks Department has sponsored the derby for 25 years. Nearly 350 special needs students took part in the event with the aid of volunteers including city police and firefighters.

"Some of these kids have never been around fish, seen fish, and they get to fish and get a huge smile on their face,” said Texarkana, Texas spokesperson, Eddie Aulds.

To make sure the anglers didn’t go home empty-handed, the lake was stocked with 1,100 trout.

The students were able to haul in two or three fish as their daily catch.

Aulds said other local businesses pitched in to make the two-day derby another success.

