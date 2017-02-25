2 men arrested after fatal crash in Bossier Parish

Two men are in a Bossier Parish Jail after a two-car accident that claimed the life of one woman.

Sidney Brunson, 22, of Doyline and Corey Howell, 29, of Elm Grove were arrested following a car crash on Thursday, February 23. It happened on Highway 527, just east of Koran Road.

Police believe the pair is suspected of meeting before the crash for a drug deal, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police Troop G.

Brunson's 2003 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west when it was struck from behind by Howell who was driving a 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. Both vehicles veered off the left side of the roadway. The TrailBlazer then overturned.

Howell's passenger, Stephanie Morgan, 45, of Stonewall was ejected from the SUV. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Morgan was sent to University Health where she later died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Howell was arrested for vehicular homicide, possession of schedule II CDS, and resisting by false information.

Brunson was arrested for possession of schedule II CDS with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Howell and Brunson were booked into the Bossier Parish Jail following the arrests.

Toxicology samples were collected. The crash remains under investigation.

