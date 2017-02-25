SPD names suspect connected to two armed robberies

Shreveport police have identified a man suspected of being involved in two armed robberies.

LeeDarius D. Rogers, 23, of the 700 block of Browning Street was originally wanted for his alleged role in a February 3 robbery of a Shreveport liquor store.

Now, after investigators found additional evidence, Rogers has been linked to a robbery of a Waffle House in the 9200 block of Mansfield Road that also happened on February 3.

Rogers is not in police custody. He is believed to be in the Shreveport area.

Authorities have secured another warrant for Roger's arrest. He is now facing an additional charge of armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

Bond has been set in the matter at $175,000.

Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit its website at www.lockemup.org.

