Employees keep their job at Red River Army Depot

The Red River Army Depot (RRAD) in Texarkana, Texas announced Friday afternoon it would not be laying off 700 term employees next month. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Over 700 jobs in Texarkana, Texas are safe from the chopping block.

The Red River Army Depot (RRAD) in Texarkana, Texas announced Friday afternoon it would not be laying off employees next month.

Acting Secretary of the Army, Robert M. Speer approved a request late Thursday evening for an exception to the federal hiring freeze.

The appointments set to expire on March 4th have been extended with the Army approval.

“This is great news for the depot and our valuable term employees,” said Deputy Commander Patton Tidwell. “The Army approval permits us to maintain a viable workforce in critical positions for the support of military readiness.”

The layoffs were expected in response to Donald Trump’s administration’s federal hiring freeze.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.