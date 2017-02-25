SPD investigates armed robbery at gas station

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a gunman robbed a gas station in the city’s Summer Grove neighborhood early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Circle K in the 3300 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Police say the gunman entered the gas station and pulled out a silver handgun demanding money from the clerk.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.