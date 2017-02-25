Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar Grove

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was shot in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Friday night. (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was shot in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Friday night.

Shreveport police investigators used fingerprints to identify the man as 50-year-old Curtis Monroe, according to the coroner's office.

Police found Monroe suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck just after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of West 77th St.

Monroe was taken to University Health where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Police say they do not have a description of the gunman at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

