A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a three-car crash in north Bossier Parish on Friday

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 3 at Vanceville Road.

Witnesses and those involved said that an SUV attempted to cross the highway and pulled out in front of a northbound truck that was hauling a car on a trailer.

The truck slammed into the SUV. Then, the SUV slid into the motorcycle, which was in the median, was waiting to pull into traffic.

The truck rolled on its side, and the driver was okay.

No one in the SUV was seriously injured.

The motorcyclist's condition is unknown.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

