Haughton mom recalls drive-by shooting

A Haughton mom relives the frightening details of a drive-by shooting that hit her home and one other just days ago and reacts to the arrest of two suspects.

Friday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Deion Bryant and 20-year-old Keiuntre Normindin. Bryant and Normindin were each given two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder with 500-thousand dollars bond.

The mom, only wanted to be identified by her first name, Kirsten, because she is still fearful for her family's safety.

Kirsten says she was home late on the night of February 11th with her two kids and four other kids who were sleeping over. She was outside when she heard gunshots along with two of the kids.

"It sounded like a machine gun," she recalled.

"I crawled to the sliding door. Everybody was on the floor in the kitchen. When I looked in the living room, I hadn't realized my son went to sleep on the loveseat so in my mind he was dead with all the gunshots I heard," Kirsten said.

The Bossier Sheriff's Office responded to her 911 call just after midnight on February 12th. They found multiple bullets holes in her house and one bullet hole in a neighbor's house.

Kirsten said there were bullet holes in the dresser in daughter's bedroom, inside a second bedroom, inside a closet by the front door, over the front door hitting a ceramic angel and through a clock in the kitchen.

Luckily, no one was injured.

"I was terrified. I had no control of anything," said Kirsten. "I had all these children sleeping over and if something would have happened how would I live with that?".

Kirsten says she doesn't know the men. While she's relieved, she thinks there is more to the story and she has a message for the accused shooters.

"I want these young adults to be given a long time in jail for them to think about it and to show other young adults that this is not acceptable,"

Bryant and Normindin are also charged with attempted first degree murder in connection with a shooting at a Taco Bell later on February 12th in the 500 block of Stockwell Road. Authorities say a 20-year-old was shot in the face during that shooting.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.