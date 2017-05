One man has died after being shot on Friday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

It happened a little after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of West 77th Street in Shreveport, according to Shreveport Police Department spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Witnesses told police that they heard shots fired.

Hines said the victim ran from where the shooting happened.

Hines said they do not have a description of the gunman at this time. The victim was sent to University Health.

An investigation is ongoing.

