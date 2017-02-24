Two men charged in connection with Bossier drive-by shooting

Two men are charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in February.

Deion Sanders Bryant, 21, and Keiuntre Meshaun Normandin, 19, both of Haughton are in custody at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility, according to a news release from Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight on February 21. Authorities found one home with multiple bullet holes and occupied with six minors and one adult.

Another home was struck by one bullet. Two people were inside the dwelling at the time.

No one was injured in either home. Police believe the shots came from a moving vehicle.

Bryant was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility on February 21.

Bond is set at $250,000 for each of the pair.

Both men are also charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened outside of a Bossier City Taco Bell on Sunday, February 12.

