1 of 5 Rite Aid stores in Shreveport to close Saturday

The Rite Aid location on Jewella Road is the first of five stores to close in Shreveport.

Several Rite Aid stores will be closing in Shreveport within the next few weeks.

The first one to go is the Jewella Road location, it will close at the end of the day Friday due to Underperformance. Other stores closing are Youree Drive, North Market Street, Pines Road, and W. 70th Street.

The news is upsetting for loyal customers like Shreveport resident Betty Bradley. For decades, the Jewella Rite Aid has been part of Bradley's routine.

"I come to this store every day because I don't live far from here and it is very convenient for me," said Bradley.

Bradley was surprised to hear the store was one of five Rite Aid locations closing across Shreveport due to underperformance.

"They call it underperforming, but every time I come here I see people, people, people," she said.

A Rite Aid Spokesman says the closure is, "a business decision, only made after the careful consideration of many factors".

It's a decision Bradley isn't happy with. "They are taking everything out of this neighborhood so people can't get around and taking it way out," Bradley said. "It is going to put a burden on a lot of people in this area."

For the loyal customers, the store closing is the end of a chapter, but for the employees, it is the beginning of a new one as they look forward and try to decide what to do next.

Pharmacy Tech Polly Maxey says the Rite Aid employees were given a 30 day heads up about the store closing.

"It was a shocker to me," she said and explained she is now looking forward. "Still looking for work, I've been a technician for over 22 years, and I don't really know what I want to do yet."

All prescription files for the Jewella Road branch will be transferred to the Walgreens across the street on Greenwood Road.

The closing schedule for the rest of the five are as follows:

Store #7328 located on Youree Drive will close on 2/27 with pharmacy files being transferred to the nearby Kroger.

Store #7335 located on Pines Road will close on 2/28 with pharmacy files being transferred to the nearby CVS.

Store #7330 located on North Market will close on 3/1 with pharmacy files being transferred to the nearby CVS.

Store #7331 located on W. 70th will close on 3/2 with pharmacy files being transferred to the nearby CVS.

The only Rite Aid location that will remain open is 761 Pierremont Road.

