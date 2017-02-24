Shreveport police officer involved in car crash

A Shreveport police officer was involved in a wreck after a driver ran a red light on Friday afternoon.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 streaming live online. Mobile users, click here.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Stoner Avenue and Louisiana Avenue.

Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines said the officer was broadsided when the driver of a minivan heading north on Louisiana Avenue.

The minivan had children inside.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the minivan ran a red light at the intersection.

Hines said that several of van's passengers were sent to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer is fine.

The crash remains under investigation. No word on any citation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.