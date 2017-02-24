SPD officer charged with criminal mischief, placed on leave

A Shreveport police officer has been placed on departmental leave following his arrest Thursday evening.

Authorities say Captain Joseph Bartlett was issued a misdemeanor summons after an arrest warrant was issued charging Bartlett with a single count of criminal mischief.

Bartlett, who was hired by the department in August of 1986, was immediately placed on departmental leave by Chief of Police Alan Crump.

According to the Shreveport Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board,

“When an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor he may, be immediately relieved of duty and placed on "departmental leave" for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.”

In November, detectives with the police department’s Investigations Division say they initiated a criminal inquiry into an allegation that Captain Bartlett removed property belonging to another city employee from the Shreveport Police Complex.

Bartlett surrendered himself to authorities at the police complex.

