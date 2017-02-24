Elderly man injured after driver loses control, drives into yard

Shreveport police say an elderly man was hit by a vehicle Friday morning after it lost control and wandered into a yard. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police say an elderly man was hit by a vehicle Friday morning after the driver lost control and drove it into his yard.

It happened in the 6200 block of Rufus Drive, off of Jewella Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

Authorities say a woman reportedly lost control of her SUV when she hit 81-year-old Floyd Coleman while in front of his home.

According to crews on the scene, a toddler was in the car at the time of the accident.

Coleman was pinned underneath the Ford Explorer until he was removed by officials.

He was taken to University Health where he is in unknown condition.

Multiple emergency units are on the scene.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The suspect has been arrested and charges are currently pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

