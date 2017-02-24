Bienville Parish tax preparer charged with falsifying clients' returns

Authorities say Melissa Cato, Of Gibsland Bienville Parish, allegedly altered clients’ state income tax returns to claim fabricated losses for businesses that did not exist. (Source: LA Dept. of Revenue)

A Louisiana tax preparer is facing felony charges for a fraud scheme that cost taxpayers an estimated $300,000.

Authorities say, Melissa Cato, Of Gibsland Bienville Parish, allegedly altered clients’ state income tax returns to claim fabricated losses for businesses that did not exist.

Cato was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, February 22 on charges of Principal to Filing or Maintaining False Public Records and Principal to Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds.

She is the 66th person arrested under a joint anti-tax fraud initiative of the Department of Revenue and the state Attorney General’s office.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.