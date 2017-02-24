De Queen, AR police investigate reports of attempted child abductions

One De Queen mother is voicing her concern after she claims a man and his wife approached her in an attempt to take her 2-year-old daughter. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Tamra Welch Nowell says she was visiting the Walmart in De Queen when she got the scare of her life.

“They came up to me several times and tried to play with my child, tried to get her to go home with them," Nowell said. "Then they became very aggressive and tried to pull her out of my hand."

Nowell said she reported the incident to Walmart security and says she was told the situation would be handled.

In a Facebook post that has garnered more than 400 shares, Nowell describes the incident in detail issuing a warning to all parents.

"Don't take your eyes off of your children at Walmart," the post said in part.

Over the past few weeks, De Queen police say they have taken three reports of attempted child abductions at the local Walmart; however, they insist there is nothing to be overly concerned with.

In a statement from De Queen Police Chief Scott Simmons, he says in part:

"Each case was investigated by the Dequeen Police Department and each case is taken very seriously. We do not believe that there was any criminal intent on behalf of any of the parties involved"

The release was also posted to the department's Facebook page.

But according to Nowell, that is not enough.

“They say there is no criminal intent, no cause for unnecessary concern but to me, it is," Nowell said.

Authorities say it has been determined it was not the same person involved in each of the incidents.

In each case, police say the reporting parties declined to file any charges against the individuals who they say attempted to abduct their children.

