Police search for gunman in early morning home invasion, robbery

Police are on the hunt for a man accused of robbing a home early Friday morning in Shreveport.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Hearne Avenue.

Police say the suspect knocked on the victim’s door and forced his way inside the home once the door was opened.

Armed with a handgun, authorities say the gunman demanded money, which he took from a bedroom located near the back of the home.

After taking an unknown amount of cash, the suspect reportedly fled in an unknown direction on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

