SPD seek man who escaped during early morning police chase

Police are searching for a man who fled during a traffic stop in Shreveport.

It happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of East Kings and E. 70th street.

Authorities say when they attempted to stop a dark colored older model Marquis with a temporary license tag, the driver fled.

He reportedly stopped in the parking lot of Cornerstone Apartments before fleeing on foot.

Officers chased the man using the help of K-9’s but were unable to find him.

The vehicle was not listed as stolen, but officers say they do have a name and know who they are searching for.

