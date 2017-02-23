Study: Impact of NWLA Mardi Gras measured in the millions

It's no secret Mardi Gras is big business in Northwest Louisiana.

A new study shows it gives the local economy a multimillion-dollar boost.

"Mardi Gras is one of our largest events; and it's certainly a great way to kick off the year for us," said Brandy Evans, a Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourism Bureau spokeswoman.

"We have many hotels that were sold out. In fact, last weekend the average occupancy was 90 percent for that Friday and 92 percent for that Saturday."

Putting Shreveport-Bossier City on the map as a Mardi Gras destination is the goal.

"Typically, visitors to Shreveport Bossier have such a great time that they repeat their visit," said Stacy Brown, the bureau's president.

About 80 percent of people who visit will return multiple times throughout the year, she added.

The study says the average day visitor spends $33. And if a traveler spends the night, that number increases to $105 per person.

A total of 585,000 people are estimated to have attended Shreveport-Bossier City's four largest parades last year, according to the study.

"It totaled $9 million in direct spending, and almost $16 million in total economic impact," said Scott Wysong, who helped author the study. "It's been a great driver for the area."

A team led by Wysong, an associate professor of marketing at University of Dallas, traveled each of the four parade routes to study what draws in visitors.

"I think the convenience of it being a three-hour drive from Dallas or anywhere within the area," Wysong said.

"I think the family-friendly aspect, the family zones, the people really enjoy that.

"There really is something for everyone at the Shreveport Mardi Gras parades."

