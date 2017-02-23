Man accused of taking $1,100 worth of liquor over 2 days - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BOOKED: Ronald Alexander, 50, of the 900 block of McNeil Street in Shreveport, 3 counts of theft of goods and 1 count each of being a parole fugitive and an in-state fugitive. (Source: Caddo Sheriff's Office)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man is accused of stealing $1,100 worth of liquor over two days from the same store.

Ronald Alexander, 50, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on 3 counts of theft of goods and 1 count each of being a parole fugitive and an in-state fugitive.

He was booked into the lockup at 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

The liquor was stolen Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 from Super S at Pinehill at Roy roads in Shreveport.

Deputies say a man in a hat and light colored shirt entered the store twice and stole a case of liquor each time.

The man was seen on video getting into the passenger side of an older-model white Ford Truck with a tailgate made of pipe.

Alexander, of the 900 block of McNeil Street, was identified as a suspect when he allegedly tried to steal liquor from a Shreveport store Feb. 21 but was chased down by Shreveport police, the Caddo sheriff's office reports.

