Caddo School District, LGBTQ activist respond to transgender rights rollback

President Donald Trump’s move to get rid of protections that let students use school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities has a Shreveport LGBTQ activist voicing concern.

Adrienne Critcher, a founding member of the Shreveport-based LGBTQ group PACE, said the guidance would allow states and local school districts to interpret discrimination laws and whether students should have access to restrooms based on their gender identity and not just their biological sex.

“We all know what that’s code for,” Critcher said. “We have a long history of letting states decide if they are going to discriminate against racial minorities, against gays and lesbians and now against transgender students.”

What’s right and what’s wrong should not change when someone crosses state lines, Critcher argued.

Caddo public schools spokeswoman Mary Woods released the following statement:

“Our district, like others across Louisiana, awaits guidance from state legislators and officials regarding the impact of Wednesday’s decision by the Department of Justice. Caddo Parish is dedicated to meeting the needs of each child and will continue to work in collaboration with students and families to address any and all needs.”

In May, 32 Louisiana legislators pushed back on the transgender bathroom policy by writing a letter to state Attorney General Jeff Landry.

The missive, in part, said: “We believe that keeping sexes separate for the purposes of bathroom and locker room access is important for the privacy and safety of the children and adults of our state.”

Residents, however, should not expect to notice an immediate difference as a result of the latest actions.

In August, Louisiana and 13 other states sued the federal government over Obama’s directive, causing it to be temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Texas.

