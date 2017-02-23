Bicyclists say proposed paths might not encourage new riders

Bicycle riders say bike lanes being proposed in Shreveport aren't the routes they suggested to city officials.

The city has proposed bike paths along Fairfield Avenue, Ockley and Gilbert drives and Centenary Boulevard.

Members of the biking community are concerned that those routes might not be user-friendly enough to encourage people to park their vehicles and grab their bikes.

"I think for the vast majority, the routes just aren't going to main areas of the town where people would really want to ride," said Nick Burton, a Shreveport resident who has been an avid bike rider for more than 10 years.

Shreveport is not very bike-friendly, he said.

"Once you get into the city, they're just not courteous. They're more worried about where they're getting. So you really have to be careful."

So he was happy to see the progress when the city proposed bike paths.

"It's definitely a step forward by far. Just being able to get a start to it is big."

The Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments hired a company to study creation of a bike plan and got input from riders.

Some members of the biking community say the lanes the city is proposing are not the ones that were suggested.

Representatives of the city have said that the initial routes are just a pilot and that they are open to feedback and expansion.

Burton and other members of the biking community are concerned that there might be no expansion if the inaugural paths fail.

"It's unfortunate that it kind of got turned around like this. And I hope that in the near future they start implementing more because I feel like it's really necessary for a city of this size."

Shreveport leaders say they are verifying data and considering recommendations. It is unclear how long that will take or when any changes would be made.

Anyone who wants to provide feedback can send an email to bikepaths@shreveportla.gov.

