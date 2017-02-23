Traffic alert: LA 527 W back open in wake of wreck that hurt at least 1

The westbound lane of Louisiana Highway 527 in southern Bossier Parish has been reopened.

The eastbound lane remains closed.

A two-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon just northwest of Lake Bistineau sent at least one person to a hospital and forced the closure of the state highway.

The wreck occurred just before 3 p.m. Thursday on LA 527 just east of Johnson Koran Road, Louisiana state Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

At least one person has been flown to a hospital in serious condition, he said.

A 0.4-mile stretch of LA 527 was closed due to the wreck, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

The section impacted by the shutdown runs between Fairview Point and Koran Doyline roads.

The wreck is being investigated by Louisiana State Police and the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.