Black History Moment: Anika Perkins

KSLA News 12 salutes Anika Perkins.

In November, she was named assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for Marshall (Texas) Independent School District.

Perkins oversees all aspects implementing the School District's curriculum.

Before joining Marshall ISD, she was project manager for the Region 18 education service center.

The Bossier City native started her career as a teacher in Dallas Independent School District.

Perkins earned her bachelor of science degree in education from Grambling State University in Grambling, La., and her master of education degree in education administration from Texas A&M University in Commerce, Texas.

