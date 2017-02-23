CO investigators in LA seeking evidence in slaying of woman

A Bossier Parish native is charged with first-degree homicide in a case with ties to Colorado and Oklahoma, and the victim is a former Shreveport resident.

Haughton native arrested for CO homicide; victim has Shreveport ties

Authorities say the rest of 25-year-old Ashley Mead's body could be in one or more purple Riva suitcases like those shown here. (Source: Boulder, Colo., Police Department)

Police believe 25-year-old Ashley Mead was killed in Boulder, Colo., then her body was dismembered and left in various communities, possibly including in and around Shreveport. (Source: Boulder, Colo., Police Department)

Investigators from Colorado spent about three days in Louisiana searching for evidence about the slaying of a former Shreveport woman.

Parts of 25-year-old Ashley Mead's body were found Feb. 15 in a suitcase in a Dumpster in Okmulgee, Okla.

Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Haughton native Adam Densmore, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police in Colorado, Oklahoma and Louisiana are searching for the rest of Mead's body.

Boulder police investigators think Densmore, the father of Mead's year-old daughter, killed Mead in Boulder then dismembered her body.

Authorities said the rest of Mead's body could be anywhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma, possibly in and around Shreveport.

They are believed to be in one or more purple Riva suitcases.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Cordingly confirmed that her department has investigators in Louisiana. She would not elaborate further.

Boulder police investigators arrived in Bossier Parish late Tuesday and left Thursday, Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

While here, the investigators visited the residence of Densmore's family and interviewed friends and a former employer, Davis said.

"We were also out there at the residence to help."

Caddo sheriff's authorities said they were not visited by Boulder investigators, spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said.

Densmore has agreed not to fight being extradited from Oklahoma to Colorado.

Boulder County sheriff's deputies are expected to pick him up in Oklahoma sometime next week, according to the Boulder County district attorney's office.

Formal charges will be filed and a bond hearing will be held once Densmore is in Boulder, spokeswoman Catherine Olguin said.

Densmore, who shared a 1-year-old daughter with Mead, was arrested during a traffic stop in Pawnee County, Oklahoma on a warrant for a custody violation shortly after that discovery was made.

