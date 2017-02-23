Shreveport Aquarium to again try to break wave record

Volunteers line up before Krewe of Centaur parade (Courtesy: Shreveport Aquarium)

Volunteers sign in for record attempt for Krewe of Centaur (Courtesy: Shreveport Aquarium)

Shreveport Aquarium will take another shot this weekend at breaking a world record.

At attempt will be made during the Krewe of Gemini parade Feb. 25 to break the record for the longest Mexican Wave Line.

Aquarium leaders still are gathering results of their first attempt Feb. 18 during the Krewe of Centaur parade. There's no word yet on how many participated.

Volunteers still are needed to to help this weekend.

People of any age can participate in the wave, but you must be at least 18 years old to volunteer.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.