Shreveport Aquarium to again try to break wave record

Shreveport Aquarium will take another shot this weekend at breaking a world record.
At attempt will be made during the Krewe of Gemini parade Feb. 25 to break the record for the longest Mexican Wave Line.
Aquarium leaders still are gathering results of their first attempt Feb. 18 during the Krewe of Centaur parade. There's no word yet on how many participated.
Volunteers still are needed to to help this weekend.
People of any age can participate in the wave, but you must be at least 18 years old to volunteer.
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.