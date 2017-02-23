Man attempts to run from traffic stop, found with drugs

One man is in police custody after trying to make a break for it after a traffic stop.

It happened around 1:30 a.m on Thursday in the 400 block of E. 80th Street between Thornhill and Fairfield Avenues.

A 38-year-old man was pulled over in a black SUV by Shreveport police. The man resisted arrest and tried to run from the officer. After a short chase, the person was taken into custody.

Police say they found a large amount of cash and drugs on the driver.

A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested because of an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

