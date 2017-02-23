Man attempts to run from traffic stop, found with drugs - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man attempts to run from traffic stop, found with drugs

By Alex Onken, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Image Bank) (Source: Raycom Image Bank)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

One man is in police custody after trying to make a break for it after a traffic stop.

It happened around 1:30 a.m on Thursday in the 400 block of E. 80th Street between Thornhill and Fairfield Avenues.

A 38-year-old man was pulled over in a black SUV by Shreveport police. The man resisted arrest and tried to run from the officer. After a short chase, the person was taken into custody.

Police say they found a large amount of cash and drugs on the driver.

A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested because of an outstanding warrant for his arrest. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:34:33 GMT

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    More >>

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    More >>

  • Florida woman evicted over massive toy collection

    Florida woman evicted over massive toy collection

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-05-27 14:46:01 GMT
    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-05-27 14:46:01 GMT

    The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.

    More >>

    The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.

    More >>

  • Video shows Midlands restaurant employee pulled by her hair

    Video shows Midlands restaurant employee pulled by her hair

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:41:50 GMT

    An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground. 

    More >>

    An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly