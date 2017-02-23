Man assaulted, robbed while collecting cans - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man assaulted, robbed while collecting cans

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Raycom graphics) (Source: Raycom graphics)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

One man is recovering after being ambushed while collecting cans.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5000 block of Interstate Drive.

Shreveport police say he was attacked from behind where he was hit in the head and punched in the face several times.

The man's injuries were non-life threatening. 

It is unknown what was stolen from the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

