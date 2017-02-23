Athlete of the Week: Byrd's Kyah Loyd

Byrd track star Kyah Loyd is ranked as the top runner in the state and is coming off a handful of state championships this past weekend. She is also a 4.0 student and is signed to run at Tulane.

Still, things can only get better as outdoor season approaches.

"It's been an amazing experience. I'm glad to have had the opportunity to go through it and I'm just thankful the Lord has put this in my future," Loyd said.

Every day is a constant grind to get better and race past adversity. It is something she experienced last year in a shaky showing in the indoor 60-meter prelims, an event she finished last.

"I didn't get out in my blocks like I was supposed to and I just kind of gave up on the race. I knew I couldn't make that mistake twice so I pushed through it and kept running," Loyd said.

So one blemish on her record, no big deal, right?

Don't tell her that. 2017 saw her turn the corner and cruise to this year's title in the 60-meter dash...

...and the 60-meter hurdles...

...and the 200.

Just like the rest of us, her coach Juan Plaza remains in awe.

"She certainly put in the work. Her senior year, we hoped something great would happen and it's already happening," said Plaza, who has coached her for all four years on the varsity level.

And as for whether she saw this exceptional season coming?

"Yes. I'm glad that I've had coaches, family and everyone who has supported me to push me because I don't think I'd be where I am if it wasn't for them," Loyd said.

That'll certainly tell you she won't be slowing down any time soon.

