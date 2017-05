KSLA News 12 salutes Caddo District Attorney James Stewart.

He made history in 2015 when he became the parish's first black district attorney.

Stewart previously served as a judge for Caddo District Court and Louisiana's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.

The graduate of Byrd High School in Shreveport earned his law degree from Loyola School of Law.

