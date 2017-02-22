Nearly two dozen LA veterans receive special armed forces medal

Nearly two dozen more Louisiana veterans have been awarded a special armed forces medal.

The presentations were made during a ceremony Wednesday at Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Bossier City.

"A lot of these men and ladies have not been properly recognized for their service," said Jim Adams, the facility's assistant administrator.

"They did their time, got out, got back to civilian life, earned a living, raised a family. They did all of those things and maybe were never officially or properly thanked."

The Louisiana Veterans Affairs office began passing out the Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal a few years ago.

It's a way for veterans to get a personal thank you from the Bayou State, Adams said.

"It shows the citizens of Louisiana are appreciative of what they've done and proud of what they've done."

Anyone wishing to nominate a loved one or friend who served our country and was honorably discharged can do so by filling out this online form or by calling the Veterans Affairs office toll-free at (877) 432-8932.

