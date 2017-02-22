Caddo coroner IDs 1 of 2 bodies found in Red River

The Caddo coroner’s office has identified one of the bodies found in Red River this past weekend.

Authorities say 40-year-old Ramseize Williams, of Shreveport, was found in the river under the Interstate 20 bridge just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

He was identified through his fingertips.

Authorities said they still are working to identify a man whose body was found less than 6 hours later.

That discovery was made in the river near Marie and Charles Hamel Memorial Park near the southern end of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

In addition to the two who were found dead in Red River, another man died Sunday in Jeems Bayou off Caddo Lake.

The Caddo sheriff's marine unit recovered the body of 41-year-old George Houston III, of Shreveport.

Authorities say his body was recovered from the bottom of the bayou not far from an empty boat that was tied to a tree, a boat that witnesses say was occupied a short time before.

