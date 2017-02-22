LA lawmakers to start deciding where to cut $80M-$90M

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses the deficit-covering budget compromise during a news conference shortly after the special legislative session ended hours early the evening of Feb. 22. (Source: WAFB)

The budget compromised approved by Louisiana lawmakers eliminates further cuts to higher education but still comes with $80 million to $90 million in cuts, the governor said.

"We have a lot of agencies around the state of Louisiana who, with only four months left, are going to have to absorb some very difficult cuts," Gov. John Bel Edwards said after the special legislative session ended only hours before the deadline.

"But we were forced to choose between the best of what were poor options. And, in the end, I believe we have a compromise that, I believe, works."

It’s unclear where those cuts will fall.

Lawmakers said some of those cuts will be focused on the Department of Health and Hospitals.

Those options will be discussed Thursday morning during a meeting of the Joint Committee on the Budget.

The Louisiana House of Representatives signed off Wednesday on the budget deal, the final action needed on the deficit-covering compromise.

The special legislative session now is over.

Edwards commented on the deal during a news conference shortly after the session ended.

Lawmakers had until midnight Wednesday to deal with the state's shortfall of more than $304 million.

The House of Representatives voted 95-4 on Wednesday afternoon to approve House Bill 3, which calls for taking $99 million out of the budget stabilization fund, also known as the rainy day fund.

Then the Senate passed it 34-2.

The House of Representatives followed by voting 92-9 on Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 to free up the rainy day funds to be used.

The deal had been mired in debate between the House of Representatives and Senate.

To sweeten the deal, the Senate voted Wednesday morning to add a 3 percent cut to hundreds of state accounts into which money automatically flows. Those statutory dedications include grants for filmmakers, funds to fight pet overpopulation but also K-12 and higher education.

The deal legislators approved involves withdrawing $99 million from the state rainy day fund.

Edwards had wanted to take $119 million out of the fund and avoid cuts to K-12 and higher education.

The governor's office and Senate then agreed to the $99 million withdrawal.

That left it up to the House to sign onto the deal.

Lawmakers and the governor's administration also agreed that more than $12 million can be saved through eliminating vacant positions in the Capitol.

On April 10, lawmakers will return to Baton Rouge for the start of the regular legislative session. They said they will focus on tax reform at that time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.