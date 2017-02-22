Strangers bond over 'Nanny tree' that stands in I-49 median

Some of the ornaments left by well-wishers

People leave decoarations on this tree on I-49 in DeSoto Parish

A decorated tree on Interstate 49 near Stonewall in DeSoto Parish has caught the eyes of many.

Now one of the people behind the tree's unique appearance is sharing its story.

"That's the beauty of this tree. This scrawny little tree was a symbol in so many ways to so many people."

Wesley Gauthier posted a picture of the tree to his Facebook page Friday.

The caption says his little sister, Amanda Crystal Gauthier, was moved from their hometown of Hessmer, La., to a special-needs child care center in Gladewater, Texas, in November 1991.

"We would travel the interstate on I-49 and visit her every weekend. And this little tree was always like the halfway point for us - where we knew we were almost halfway there," Gauthier said.

"And I would just see it every weekend when we would pass. And I would see this scrawny little tree and think how pitiful it looked. And, eventually, I just decided in Christmas of that year to hang an ornament on it."

He said that he always called it the "Nanny tree" and that it used to be flat on the top.

His sister's "... nickname was always Nanny. So that tree represented going to see Nanny."

She died in September 2011.

Gauthier went to bring his sister home and again saw his Nanny tree along the way.

"I noticed the tree had a sprout coming out the top of it. And it's just weird because the tree was always flat.

"And it was just a symbolic time, and it's really touching to see the tree is finally growing out and becoming a real tree now."

After seeing the tree during a recent trip to Shreveport, Gauthier posted to Facebook explaining his history with the tree.

Lots of people commented, and that's when he learned of others' special connection to the tree.

"I spoke to her daughter - who said that her son was killed in an accident near that area," Gauthier said. "So painful to hear that.

"And she said that when she would see the ornaments - she saw it as a sign from her son. She did take the ornament."

It's no longer a lonely tree, but one filled with lots of wishes and love by complete strangers.

The woman who took the first ornament from the tree heard about this story and is thinking about returning it - in honor of her son.

Gauthier also stressed that he wants people to be safe if they plan on adding their own memories to the tree.

