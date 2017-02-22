Spill causes stinky mess on North Market Street

Crews are working to clean up an odorous spill on North Market Street on Wednesday morning.

Workers with Valley Proteins located in the 500 block of Fortson Street were on the scene cleaning up the mess.

"The smell smelled horrible," said M.J. Thomas who drove through the mess. I've cleaned my van twice. It smelled like some kind of waste at its worst. I had my windows down. and I couldn't escape."

Thomas said that the putrid substance was spread across all four lanes of North Market Street.

The Valley Proteins, formerly known as Riegel By-Products, harvests animal carcasses for use in soap products.

He and his passenger couldn't put their finger on what the mess was.

"It looked as if it was a foam," Thomas recalled.

He tried his best to avoid the mess, but couldn't avoid it.

Even after Thomas hosed off his van twice, the smell remains and said that it lingers in the undercarriage.

Shirley Ball said she had a similar experience last night at the intersection of Lake and Spring Streets.

She also can't get rid of the smell after two car washes.

"You can smell it in the inside of my car," Ball said. "There was a bunch of it."

She said the substance is stuck inside her car's tire wells. Ball said upon a closer inspection, the substance looks furry.

Workers with OMI Environmental Solutions were on North Market Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. finishing up the mess.

A representative with Valley Proteins declined to comment.

