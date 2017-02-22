Man arrested for speeding, 1.6 pounds of marijuana in DeSoto Parish

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.More >>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>