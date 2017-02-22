Man arrested for speeding, 1.6 pounds of marijuana in DeSoto Parish

A traffic stop for speeding in DeSoto Parish on Valentine's Day led to a Shreveport man being arrested for drug possession.

A DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputy pulled over 36-year-old Considine Shermin Williams Jr. around 8:30 a.m for traveling 91 mph on Interstate 49 in a 75 mph speed zone, according to a news release from the Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office.

After the deputy informed Williams' of the reasoning behind his stop, the deputy smelled what he believed was burnt marijuana.

He then spotted a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the vehicle. Williams agreed to a search of the vehicle and was placed in the back of a patrol car.

Deputies found in the car $3,003 in the center console and 727 grams (about 1.6 pounds) of marijuana in a duffel bag in the trunk.

Williams was charged with speeding and possession of drugs with intent to distribute. He is being held at the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on a bond set at $75,292.50.

