Get Wright On It: Court costs add up to hefty fees even for minor tickets

A Shreveport man says court fees added up to a lot more than expected for a traffic ticket he got in late January.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live. Mobile users, click here.

Kevin McInnis was cited for an improper lane change on Kings Hwy in late January.

"The fine was $35, the court costs was $119, the processing fee was another $7.95."

With all fees, McInnis’s ended up shelling out $166.95, which was was times more than the fine for the ticket itself.

"I was shocked."

McInnis wanted to know where that extra money is going and why, since he paid the fine and the fees online and never even to court.



I called in and said, "Why do I have to pay a court cost?'

"And the girl at the clerk of court said, 'Well, that's just the way it's set up for your convenience.'

"I said, 'Well, that's not very convenient for me. It seems like that would be more convenient for the court'."

With McInnis' ticket in hand and after a few phone calls, Get Wright On It went to Shreveport City Court to find exactly why he had to pay court costs if he didn’t go to court.

"You call them court costs and they are not necessarily the cost of going to court," says Shreveport City Court Judge Lee Irving.

"They are called court costs, but they are fees or penalties required by the statutes of the state of Louisiana that we are required to collect on every traffic ticket or criminal offense that occurs and is prosecuted here at the Shreveport City Court."

Irving says state legislatures set court costs, which are voted on then signed by the governor.

Some fines come with no court costs. But they can range to more than $400, depending on the charge.

Those fees go into several different funds.

For example, it's $154 for a criminal traffic violation and $406 in court costs alone for a DWI.

McInnis' $119 in court costs are split among these 10 different funds:

Indigent defender: $45

Crime lab: $30

City marshal: $15

Criminal: $15

Law enforcement witness fees: $4.50

CMIS: $3

Abstract: $2

Crime Stoppers: $2

Police: $2

Louisiana Supreme Court: $0.50

"This is the issue as to what the government should do for you and these are things that the Legislature decided and pass," the judge said. "You can agree with them or not, but it is the law."

McInnis still isn’t satisfied with the process.

"Don’t give me that bull about court costs and here's the fine."

He believes changing the term “court costs” would help avoid the confusion and says letting people know exactly where their money is going also would help.

"Somebody down there should be able to answer my question without me having to physically do just like you did, go through this and this and this to find out. Educate the people that are down there."

Irving suggested that people who have an issue with court costs or any of the fines should contact their state senators and representatives.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.